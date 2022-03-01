Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

