Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

