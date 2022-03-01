Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.