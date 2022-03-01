Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

AVIR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 2,817,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.