Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 88,748 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.