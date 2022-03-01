Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATYM. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.51) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.61).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £598.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.47. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($6.04).

About Atalaya Mining (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

