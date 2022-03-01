Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATYM. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.51) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.61).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £598.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.47. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($6.04).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

