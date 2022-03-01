ASX Limited Declares Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7819 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. ASX has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $69.61.
About ASX (Get Rating)
