Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
