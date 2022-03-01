Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astronics by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Astronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Astronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Astronics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Astronics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

