Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $57.00. The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.