Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Astec Industries stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28.
ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
