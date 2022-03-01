Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 334.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $8.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.56 million, with estimates ranging from $31.02 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period.

ASND stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,014. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

