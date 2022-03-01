Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC AHICF opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. Asahi Intecc has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

