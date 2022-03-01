Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC AHICF opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. Asahi Intecc has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
About Asahi Intecc (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Intecc (AHICF)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Intecc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Intecc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.