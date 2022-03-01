Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. 718,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

