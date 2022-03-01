ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 6,554 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $50,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

