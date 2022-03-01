ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $94.76 Million Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $94,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Cimpress (Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.