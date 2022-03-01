ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $61.14 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,432 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $61,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE JBT opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.