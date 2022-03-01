ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $144.55 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $144,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

