ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 2,645,735 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 311.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Purple Innovation worth $73,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

