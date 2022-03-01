Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
