Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Shares of ARCT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,366. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $593.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

