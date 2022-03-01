Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.
Shares of ARCT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,366. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $593.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
