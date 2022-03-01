Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 297,822 shares of company stock valued at $350,361. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

