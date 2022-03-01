Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 297,822 shares of company stock valued at $350,361. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
