AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

