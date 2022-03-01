Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apria by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apria by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apria by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apria by 141.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Apria by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

