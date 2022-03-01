Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 38,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

