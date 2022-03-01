Antares Pharma (ATRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 357.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

