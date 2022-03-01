Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,103. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

