Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.91 ($74.05).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

