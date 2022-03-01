Analyzing Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) & EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments $496.64 million 4.05 -$1.68 million ($0.04) -602.75

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments 1.74% -11.14% 5.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 1 4 0 2.80

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Risk and Volatility

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

