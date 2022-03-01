Analyzing Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) & MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62 MicroStrategy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $179.08, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $630.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.21%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and MicroStrategy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.05 $590.64 million $2.49 60.82 MicroStrategy $510.76 million 8.98 -$535.48 million ($54.15) -8.18

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.29% 28.70% 17.90% MicroStrategy -104.84% -11.29% -1.83%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats MicroStrategy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

