Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $63.00

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRDLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($83.15) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,858. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

