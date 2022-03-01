Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Target Price at $421.67

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,364. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

