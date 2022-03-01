Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.45 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 2.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.
In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,579 shares of company stock worth $40,869,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)
Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.