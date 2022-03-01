Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $78.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $92.93.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,172.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,446.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

