Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $88.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 2,787,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

