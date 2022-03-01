Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 509,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

