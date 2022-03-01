Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $15.90

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ACRE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $684.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

