Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.