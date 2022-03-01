Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA):

2/22/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

2/22/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $70.00.

2/18/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

1/24/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

RBA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

