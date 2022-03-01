Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UpHealth.

UPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 367,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,314. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

