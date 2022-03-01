Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

