Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.65. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.