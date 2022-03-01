Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 227,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,591. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

