Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Insperity also reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. Insperity has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

