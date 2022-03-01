Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,550. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

