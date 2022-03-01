Analysts Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). Fisker posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

NYSE FSR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after buying an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,117,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

