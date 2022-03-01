Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check-Cap.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Check-Cap by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

