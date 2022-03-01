Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Brokerages expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $97.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.23 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $395.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.25 million to $404.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.32 million, with estimates ranging from $401.57 million to $419.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,340. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

