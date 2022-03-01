Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will post sales of $199.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. VSE posted sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $739.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $749.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $920.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VSE.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. increased their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. VSE has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VSE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

