Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 3,054,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,078. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,636,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.