Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.
OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,636,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.