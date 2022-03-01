Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will post $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $246.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NYSE:NEP opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

