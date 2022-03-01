Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. Newmont posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $68.36. 436,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,435. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

